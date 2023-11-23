Newcastle BS lowers interest-only rates

Examples of the cuts include a five-year fixed rate now available at 5.55 per cent. It is subject to early repayment charges (ERC) starting at five per cent then falling one per cent a year.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate is priced at 5.85 per cent, with ERCs of two per cent in the first year then one per cent in the second.

Both products are available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with an additional five per cent LTV able to be secured on a repayment basis.

They both come with a £1,499 product fee, and offer an overpayment facility of 10 per cent each year plus additional monthly overpayments of £499.99.

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Following the rises to the Bank of England base rate we have experienced growing demand for Interest Only products, signalling that more borrowers are exploring the option to ease affordability issues.

“That’s why we are enhancing our offering by reducing rates across our range of products, including Interest Only, and offering a range of fee options, as we look for ways to better support our broker partners and their clients.”