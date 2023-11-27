You are here: Home - News -

Norton Broker Services partners with Legal and General Ignite

by:
  • 27/11/2023
Norton Broker Services partners with Legal and General Ignite
Norton Broker Services has teamed up with Legal and General Ignite so advisers can access its wide range of products and real-time updates to criteria and pricing.

Founded in 1974, Norton Broker Services is a distributor in secured finance and offers secured loans with no maximum loan to value. It also provides unsecured loans, mortgages, commercial mortgages and bridging.

The platform brings together borrower criteria, an integrated affordability calculator, product sourcing and property checking tools. It is free to use for Legal and General Mortgage club members.

Advisers can also access regulatory support thought the platform, and it gives users the ability to produce and save compliance documents, including ESIS and evidence of research documents.

Paul Stringer, director at Norton Finance, commented: “Legal & General Ignite is a fantastic tool that makes it easy for advisers to source a tailored and suitable solution for their clients. Norton began as a family business, and almost 50 years on, we still believe in the priceless value of a personal touch.

“With Ignite, our advisers will be able to provide a top-notch personalised customer experience, and we are delighted to watch our partnership with Legal & General evolve in time.”

Jodie White, head of product and innovation at Legal and General Technology, added: “At Legal and General, equipping advisers with the very best in mortgage technology is our most important goal. In a market that’s bursting with diverse products, Legal and General Ignite ensures brokers can cut through the noise and leverage technology to pick the right solution for their clients.

“Norton Finance has worked on the frontlines of complex client cases for almost half a century, and we both appreciate the value of a richly personalised service. Our new partnership will combine advanced sourcing and research tools with human expertise, saving advisers time and transforming the customer experience.”

