Equity Release Supermarket launches B2B service for advisers

Adviser firm Equity Release Supermarket has introduced its B2B platform, Equity Release Partners, to give advisers access to its technology.

It is part of the firm’s SmartER referral service and includes tools, so advisers can be remunerated for introducing business. The tools include calculators, comparison tables and the referral service which can all be branded to align with an adviser’s business.

This can be integrated into an adviser’s website so it can be used by visitors to receive personalised equity release quotes.

A choice of 12 calculators can be plugged into a website for potential borrowers to research their options and learn more about equity release.

Improving the client and adviser journey

Mark Gregory (pictured), co-founder and CEO at Equity Release Supermarket, said: “During a period of tough market conditions, driving efficiency has been our main priority. With volatility peaking within H1 of this year, the need for digital capabilities has never been so important, which is why we’ve worked hard to bring these digital solutions to our business, and now to a broader market through our B2B platform, supporting both advisers and their clients.

“We are delighted to invite advisers to utilise these tools for their benefit, as well as the benefit of their customers.”

Gregory said: “Our suite of products form part of the one-system approach to our technology, completely aligned to Consumer Duty, going beyond the required guidance to form an industry-leading client and adviser journey.”

Advisers will receive payment for each introduction they refer, as well as a percentage commission.

He added: “We want to help businesses to grow and thrive, through the use of our technologies.

“To us, the most important aspect of a partnership is the people. We will work with our partners to ensure they have a direct relationship with an Equity Release Supermarket account manager and adviser. Adviser’s clients will also have a direct account handler, to ensure the best possible customer experience is being delivered.”