You are here: Home - News -

News

Equity Release Supermarket launches B2B service for advisers

by:
  • 28/11/2023
  • 0
Equity Release Supermarket launches B2B service for advisers
Adviser firm Equity Release Supermarket has introduced its B2B platform, Equity Release Partners, to give advisers access to its technology.

It is part of the firm’s SmartER referral service and includes tools, so advisers can be remunerated for introducing business.  The tools include calculators, comparison tables and the referral service which can all be branded to align with an adviser’s business. 

This can be integrated into an adviser’s website so it can be used by visitors to receive personalised equity release quotes. 

A choice of 12 calculators can be plugged into a website for potential borrowers to research their options and learn more about equity release. 

 

Improving the client and adviser journey 

Mark Gregory (pictured), co-founder and CEO at Equity Release Supermarket, said: “During a period of tough market conditions, driving efficiency has been our main priority. With volatility peaking within H1 of this year, the need for digital capabilities has never been so important, which is why we’ve worked hard to bring these digital solutions to our business, and now to a broader market through our B2B platform, supporting both advisers and their clients.  

“We are delighted to invite advisers to utilise these tools for their benefit, as well as the benefit of their customers.” 

Gregory said: “Our suite of products form part of the one-system approach to our technology, completely aligned to Consumer Duty, going beyond the required guidance to form an industry-leading client and adviser journey.” 

Advisers will receive payment for each introduction they refer, as well as a percentage commission. 

He added: “We want to help businesses to grow and thrive, through the use of our technologies.  

“To us, the most important aspect of a partnership is the people. We will work with our partners to ensure they have a direct relationship with an Equity Release Supermarket account manager and adviser. Adviser’s clients will also have a direct account handler, to ensure the best possible customer experience is being delivered.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.