Exclusive: Penrith BS hires Vigeon as product distribution and development head

Penrith Building Society has appointed Tim Vigeon (pictured) as its head of product distribution and development.

Vigeon was most recently associate business development manager (BDM) for nearly two years at Darlington Intermediaries.

Before that, he worked at Buckinghamshire Building Society for around six years, initially as mortgage manager before taking on the role of lending head.

Prior to that, he spent around five years with the Financial Ombudsman Service for almost five years and before that spent over 23 years at Nationwide.

Elspeth James, Penrith Building Society’s interim chief executive, confirmed the appointment.

She said: “We are really looking forward to working with Tim in the coming months as we revisit our product ranges in both the mortgage and savings markets to ensure these remain fit for purpose, particularly in the changing economic landscape.

“The timing of the appointment coincides with what appears to be a more stable period for lenders, with the recent chop from rapid rate rises receding. We see the next couple of years about establishing a new higher norm for interest rates, and people getting used to the general higher cost of living than we have seen in the last decade.”

James said that this would present “plenty of challenges” as a “small building society” and it will “value Tim’s knowledge and input to that process to ensure we have the right solutions in place for our members as we move forward”.

Vigeon added: “I am very much looking forward to working with Elspeth and the Penrith team as we move forward in exciting times for the Penrith Building Society. The need for mutual underwriting and bespoke products is becoming greater to cater for the changing economic environment.

“Penrith is well placed to meet the challenges ahead and I am grateful for the opportunity to help and contribute to their continued success.”