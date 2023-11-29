You are here: Home - News -

Exclusive: Penrith BS hires Vigeon as product distribution and development head

  • 29/11/2023
Penrith Building Society has appointed Tim Vigeon (pictured) as its head of product distribution and development.

Vigeon was most recently associate business development manager (BDM) for nearly two years at Darlington Intermediaries.

Before that, he worked at Buckinghamshire Building Society for around six years, initially as mortgage manager before taking on the role of lending head.

Prior to that, he spent around five years with the Financial Ombudsman Service for almost five years and before that spent over 23 years at Nationwide.

Elspeth James, Penrith Building Society’s interim chief executive, confirmed the appointment.

She said: “We are really looking forward to working with Tim in the coming months as we revisit our product ranges in both the mortgage and savings markets to ensure these remain fit for purpose, particularly in the changing economic landscape.

“The timing of the appointment coincides with what appears to be a more stable period for lenders, with the recent chop from rapid rate rises receding. We see the next couple of years about establishing a new higher norm for interest rates, and people getting used to the general higher cost of living than we have seen in the last decade.”

James said that this would present “plenty of challenges” as a “small building society” and it will “value Tim’s knowledge and input to that process to ensure we have the right solutions in place for our members as we move forward”.

Vigeon added: “I am very much looking forward to working with Elspeth and the Penrith team as we move forward in exciting times for the Penrith Building Society. The need for mutual underwriting and bespoke products is becoming greater to cater for the changing economic environment.

“Penrith is well placed to meet the challenges ahead and I am grateful for the opportunity to help and contribute to their continued success.”

 

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.