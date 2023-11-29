Merrett appointed MD of Alexander Hall; Davies departs for LRG

LRG is a property services company that provides residential sales, valuation and financial advice services.

Kevin Shaw, national sales managing director of LRG, said: “We are delighted to appoint Tom to the key position of group financial services managing director at Leaders Romans Group. This new position has been created at a time of rapid growth for LRG, both organically and through acquisitions.

“Tom has the ideal combination of skills and experience to help take us forward strategically during the next period of expansion. We look forward to developing further the scope and range of our financial services business.”

Davies (pictured) added: “I cannot wait to get started at Leaders Romans Group and to begin working with my new colleagues. It’s a very exciting time for the business that has particularly ambitious growth plans and I’m thrilled to be involved.”

Merrett returns to Alexander Hall

Richard Merrett, currently director of strategic relationships at SimplyBiz Mortgages, will replace Davies.

He will start in the role on 2 January 2024.

Merrett began his career at Alexander Hall in 2003 and worked for the firm for more than 14 years, with his last position being technical director. He then worked at Largemortgageloans.com as managing director for two years before moving to SimplyBiz in 2019.

There he started in the position of head of strategic development before being appointed director of strategic relationships at the start of this year.

Merrett said: “I am delighted to be rejoining Alexander Hall and thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead this great business and wonderful team to drive further progress. The foundations that have been laid and the opportunities for further innovations to drive revenue are significant.

“I spent the first 14 years of my mortgage career here, so it very much feels like I am coming home. Helping people to own a home is a great privilege and the value of advice has never been more important, I look forward to us collectively assisting many more mortgage borrowers with excellent customer service.”