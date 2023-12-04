Paradigm brings out technology hub for adviser firms

The hub has a section on innovative technology partners where advisers can find the right products and services to enhance their business.

The hub also examines the following areas: planning, reporting, back office and online presence; mortgage sourcing; protection tech; equity release; mortgage innovation; and tools and companies to help protect and grow business.

There is a section on AI which includes information from the regulators, lenders and provides on benefits, risks and how it might slot into adviser’s businesses. It also discusses how to adopt “responsible and ethical practices”.

The hub also has a cybercrime support section and cybersecurity guides and information that can be shared with customers.

Riona Mulherin, director of marketing and operations for Paradigm, said: “The new technology hub brings together a range of resources available via Paradigm all in one place, delivering a more user-friendly experience and demonstrating our commitment to supporting firms in this important area.

“Through the hub, our goal is to deliver more technology-focused information and services to support our member firms and their advisers, ultimately driving better outcomes for their clients. We can also signpost users to our various technology partners, many of which we have negotiated preferred terms with, so firms can get the right tech at the right cost.”

She continued: “At the same time, our relationship managers can work with firms, to look at their needs in more detail, understand their requirements and see what tech might make a real difference to their business. This is something they are highly experienced in doing, working closely with firms to make crucial decisions on how technology can enhance their business operations.

“Indeed, the hub has been designed to provide firms with everything they need in order to embrace technology, to save them time, money and to improve the overall customer experience. Over the coming year, the hub will continue to expand, as we seek to explain potentially industry-changing AI solutions, and demonstrate to firms how they can harness the benefits these tools present.”