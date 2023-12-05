Bluestone cuts rates; Kensington Mortgages launches products and lowers rates – round-up

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has lowered rates across its entire fixed rate product range to “support a growing number of customers with complex and adverse credit needs.

Rates have been cut by up to 0.35 per cent in its five-year fixed rate range and by up to 0.3 per cent in its two and three-year fixed rates.

Pricing starts from seven per cent for a five-year fixed rate clear product at 70 per cent loan to value (LTV). Deals will go up to a maximum LTV of 85 per cent.

Products come with no application fees and for remortgages there is a free basic legal service or £500 contribution to solicitor costs.

Reece Beddall (pictured), sales and marketing director, Bluestone Mortgages, said: “All too often borrowers with a blip in their credit history get overlooked, and it’s our duty to provide them with affordable solutions so that they can repair their credit.

“Our latest round of rate cuts reinforces our commitment to support borrowers in this position and help make their homeownership dreams a reality.”

Kensington Mortgages tweaks range

Kensington Mortgages is cutting fixed and tracker rates and adding new deals in its residential and buy-to-let range.

On the residential side, the lender is bringing out a two-year fixed special rate at 65 per cent LTV at 6.19 per cent and a five-year fixed rate at the same LTV at 5.89 per cent. Both come with a £999 fee.

Purchase customers using this offer can get a complimentary valuation and additional £500 cashback, whereas remortgage customers can secure a free valuation and a choice of £500 cashback or free legals.

Within its buy-to-let range, its two-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV is 4.19 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV this rises to 4.64 per cent. Both come with a five per cent fee and all fixed rate specials are subject to a complimentary valuation.

Kensington Mortgages is adding a two-year variable special rate tracker mortgage at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.6 per cent. It comes with a three per cent fee in addition to a free valuation.

The firm is cutting tracker rates and offering fee valuations at 75 and 80 per cent LTV in this range.

Vicki Harris, chief commercial officer at Kensington Mortgages, said: “These updates represent our unwavering dedication to providing mortgage solutions that offer more options to customers.

“By collaborating closely with brokers, Kensington empowers borrowers to choose the most suitable loan, providing the flexibility needed to navigate individual financial circumstances. Our service, with an average processing time of just 11 days from application to offer, means that those looking to secure a deal before Christmas should be able to do so.”

She added: “As a trusted partner to our customers and brokers, we continue to set industry standards by prioritising flexibility, affordability, and customer satisfaction.”