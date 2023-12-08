Loughborough BS promote Pearson to intermediary head

Loughborough Building Society has appointed Ashley Pearson (pictured) to the newly-created role of head of intermediaries effective immediately.

In his role as head of intermediaries at Loughborough BS, he will join the senior management team and oversee intermediary-related activity and strategic planning.

This includes managing the team of telephone business development managers (BDM) and spearheading broker and customer journey improvements from a service and IT perspective.

Pearson has worked at Loughborough Building Society since 2017, initially joining as BDM before becoming national BDM in 2021.

Prior to that he was a mortgage consultant at Nationwide for around two years and before that he was branch manager at Derbyshire Building Society for nearly six years. He was also branch manager at Leeds Building Society for around six years.

Gary Brebner, CEO at Loughborough Building Society, said: “Ashley has been a real driving force since the launch of our intermediary proposition and, alongside other key individuals, has helped to create some solid foundations on which we are looking to build.

“His market knowledge and relationships throughout the intermediary channels are second to none and we look forward to him and his team putting into practice the ambitious growth plans we have in place to further extend our lending reach in 2024 and beyond.”

