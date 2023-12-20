Brokers earn well-deserved break after working ‘every single hour’ of 2023 ‒ Coventry

Mortgage brokers consistently worked throughout the year and were active at all hours, analysis from a lender found.

Looking at its website data, Coventry Building Society said there was not a single hour of the week in 2023 that advisers were not working.

Advisers were least active on the lender’s website at 4am on Monday, but there were still some online to submit cases, check lender criteria or look at product ranges. The busiest time for brokers was logged as 11am on a Tuesday, Coventry Building Society said.

The mutual said it was highlighting these findings to encourage brokers to use the festive period to take a break from their hard work.

Not a standard 9-5 for brokers

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Brokers have worked around the clock this year, literally checking cases at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning, to look after their clients. Now it’s time for them to shut down their computers, turn off their phones, and put themselves and their own mental health first.

“This year brokers have had to help their clients through five base rate increases and mortgage rates reaching a 15-year high. Clients will of course value their broker, but they might not always appreciate just how tirelessly brokers have worked to make sure their mortgage is taken care of.”

Stinton added: “Brokers haven’t just done a standard 9-5, Monday to Friday job, they’ve been going above and beyond by working evenings, weekends, and in some cases all hours of the night to help their clients.

“It can’t have been easy, but that’s exactly why brokers and their admin teams deserve to look back on the year and feel proud, before winding down to enjoy a relaxing Christmas break.”