You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers earn well-deserved break after working ‘every single hour’ of 2023 ‒ Coventry

by:
  • 20/12/2023
  • 0
Brokers earn well-deserved break after working ‘every single hour’ of 2023 ‒ Coventry
Mortgage brokers consistently worked throughout the year and were active at all hours, analysis from a lender found.

Looking at its website data, Coventry Building Society said there was not a single hour of the week in 2023 that advisers were not working. 

Advisers were least active on the lender’s website at 4am on Monday, but there were still some online to submit cases, check lender criteria or look at product ranges. The busiest time for brokers was logged as 11am on a Tuesday, Coventry Building Society said. 

The mutual said it was highlighting these findings to encourage brokers to use the festive period to take a break from their hard work. 

 

Not a standard 9-5 for brokers

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Brokers have worked around the clock this year, literally checking cases at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning, to look after their clients. Now it’s time for them to shut down their computers, turn off their phones, and put themselves and their own mental health first. 

“This year brokers have had to help their clients through five base rate increases and mortgage rates reaching a 15-year high. Clients will of course value their broker, but they might not always appreciate just how tirelessly brokers have worked to make sure their mortgage is taken care of.”  

Stinton added: “Brokers haven’t just done a standard 9-5, Monday to Friday job, they’ve been going above and beyond by working evenings, weekends, and in some cases all hours of the night to help their clients.  

“It can’t have been easy, but that’s exactly why brokers and their admin teams deserve to look back on the year and feel proud, before winding down to enjoy a relaxing Christmas break.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.