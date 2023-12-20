Revealed: The most expensive street in the UK

Grosvenor Square in Mayfair is the most expensive street in the UK, with properties costing a eye-watering average of £20m, research reveals.

Bagging a property in the affluent part of London will set buyers back £20.35m – around 72 times more than the £283,615 average in the rest of the UK.

Predictably, the English capital dominates the priciest locations to buy, with all the top ten either in the south or south west of the city.

Clarendon Road and Knightsbridge make up the three destinations that’ll cause the biggest dent in your pocket, averaging just under £20m to become a property owner there.

The most expensive street in the UK outside London was East Road in Weybridge, Surrey where buyers will need just over £9m to become a homeowner.

Wales’ heftiest property prices a fraction of London’s

But if it is value for money you are looking for, buyers may wish to consider a move to Benar Headland in Pwllheli, Wales where the priciest properties will set you back around £1.3m – a relative snip compared to Mayfair.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street is the newly-developed area The Rise – with average prices coming to just over £1.1m.

Elsewhere, Ramside Park in Durham is the most expensive street for a second consecutive year in the North East and Old Hall Road in Windermere takes the top spot in the North West. However, there is a stark contrast in the steepest property prices, which will set you back an average of £1.5m and £4m respectively.

Halifax assembled the list using Land Registry and Royal Mail data, based on average prices between January 2018 and September 2023.

‘Britain’s most expensive streets come with colossal price tag’

At a time when house prices rose for a second month in a row, Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax, said: “Buying any home is expensive and likely to be the biggest single purchase most people will ever make.

“Purchasing a property on one of Britain’s most expensive streets comes with a colossal price tag and it’ll be no surprise that house prices in London continue to dominate, with the top ten priciest streets to buy a home all in the capital.”

Kinnaird added: “But the gap between the most expensive streets is vast, depending on the region you live in, with the average house price for the priciest properties in London topping £20m, compared to around £1.3m in the North East.

“Even in the most expensive region outside of London, the South East, the top ten most expensive streets are, on average, £10 million cheaper than their London equivalents.”