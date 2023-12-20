You are here: Home - News -

News

Revealed: The most expensive street in the UK

by:
  • 20/12/2023
  • 0
Revealed: The most expensive street in the UK
Grosvenor Square in Mayfair is the most expensive street in the UK, with properties costing a eye-watering average of £20m, research reveals.

Bagging a property in the affluent part of London will set buyers back £20.35m – around 72 times more than the £283,615 average in the rest of the UK.

Predictably, the English capital dominates the priciest locations to buy, with all the top ten either in the south or south west of the city.

Clarendon Road and Knightsbridge make up the three destinations that’ll cause the biggest dent in your pocket, averaging just under £20m to become a property owner there.

The most expensive street in the UK outside London was East Road in Weybridge, Surrey where buyers will need just over £9m to become a homeowner.

Wales’ heftiest property prices a fraction of London’s

But if it is value for money you are looking for, buyers may wish to consider a move to Benar Headland in Pwllheli, Wales where the priciest properties will set you back around £1.3m – a relative snip compared to Mayfair.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street is the newly-developed area The Rise – with average prices coming to just over £1.1m.

Elsewhere, Ramside Park in Durham is the most expensive street for a second consecutive year in the North East and Old Hall Road in Windermere takes the top spot in the North West. However, there is a stark contrast in the steepest property prices, which will set you back an average of £1.5m and £4m respectively.

Halifax assembled the list using Land Registry and Royal Mail data, based on average prices between January 2018 and September 2023.

‘Britain’s most expensive streets come with colossal price tag’

At a time when house prices rose for a second month in a row, Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax, said: “Buying any home is expensive and likely to be the biggest single purchase most people will ever make.

“Purchasing a property on one of Britain’s most expensive streets comes with a colossal price tag and it’ll be no surprise that house prices in London continue to dominate, with the top ten priciest streets to buy a home all in the capital.”

Kinnaird added: “But the gap between the most expensive streets is vast, depending on the region you live in, with the average house price for the priciest properties in London topping £20m, compared to around £1.3m in the North East.

“Even in the most expensive region outside of London, the South East, the top ten most expensive streets are, on average, £10 million cheaper than their London equivalents.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick Cheek is managing editor of AE3Media and has over 25 years’ experience as a corporate and personal finance editor and journalist.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.