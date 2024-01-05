You are here: Home - News -

Newcastle BS and Accord Mortgages lower rates – round-up

  05/01/2024
Newcastle BS and Accord Mortgages lower rates – round-up
Newcastle Building Society has reduced rates across its range of residential products by up to 0.65 per cent.

Pricing begins from 4.65 per cent and changes have been made up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV). Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “In an increasingly fast-moving market, brokers and their clients are continually looking for competitive options, and so we are pleased to be able to reduce rates across our range of residential mortgage products.”

 

Accord Mortgages cuts select residential rates

Accord Mortgages has cut its residential product transfer and additional loan rates by up to 0.4 per cent.

The changes will come into force from 8am on 8 January, with the current range being withdrawn at 8pm on 7 January.

All fixed rates are falling by between 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, whilst bank base rate trackers are rising by 0.1 per cent.

