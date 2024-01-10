You are here: Home - News -

Pivotal Growth buys two Northern Irish firms

by:
  • 10/01/2024
Pivotal Growth has agreed to buy Select Mortgages and Financial Solutions and Select Brokers, subject to regulatory approval.

The two businesses are based in Northern Ireland and were founded by Keith Jannath.

Select Mortgages and Financial Solutions is based in Lisburn and was founded in 2003. It derives income from mortgage broking as well as protection such as life cover, critical illness, income protection and business assurance.

Select Brokers is headquartered in Banbridge. The company was formed by the director of Select Mortgages in 2016 to complement its original offering by offering personal and commercial insurance product, such as landlord and property, home, motor and business liability insurance

Pivotal Growth was founded in 2021 as part of a £200m joint venture broker between LSL and Pollen Street Capital.

In that time, the firm has acquired 10 businesses including the two mentioned. Companies include Scottish mortgage broker Lifetime Finance Group, Grange Mortgage and Protection Services, The Loan Partnership and The Buy to Let Broker.

LSL also sold its broker firms to Pivotal Growth last year, including its new-build broker firms, Group First and RSC, and then Embrace Financial Services and First2Protect.

The company said at the time that the move would simplify its group and take advantage of “exciting opportunities” across divisions, as well as develop LSL’s position of a “leading provider of services” to independent mortgage brokers.

Simon Embley, chief executive officer of Pivotal Growth, said: “I am delighted to welcome Select Mortgages and Select Brokers into Pivotal Growth. Keith has done a fantastic job growing both businesses and, as a result, has ensured strong customer loyalty to the brands and high client retention rates. I am looking forward to working with Keith and the management team to further grow our footprint in Northern Ireland.”

Hannath added: “We are extremely proud and excited to be a part of the Pivotal Growth stable. We are looking forward to working with Simon and his team to grow the businesses in Northern Ireland and integrate best practices from other firms in the Pivotal Group.”

