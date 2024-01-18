You are here: Home - News -

News

Three quarters of regulated firms failing to adopt open banking

by:
  • 18/01/2024
  • 0
Three quarters of regulated firms failing to adopt open banking
Around 73 per cent of regulated firms have not started verifying sources of clients’ funds using open banking, a report has found.

A survey by SmartSearch shows that one in five do not verify the source of funds at all, and over a quarter review bank statements manually. Almost a quarter say they use a combination of manual review and open banking services.

Around 70 per cent of accountants say they don’t use open banking for source of funds verification and 19 per cent don’t verify the source of funds at all.

Approximately 72 per cent of respondents in the property industry don’t use open banking for automatic verification and 20 per cent fail to verify the source of funds at all.

 

‘Surprise firms aren’t adopting open banking’

Fraser Mitchell, technical director of SmartSearch, said: “It’s surprising that regulated firms aren’t faster to adopt open banking, which would really speed up their compliance processes and help secure their business.

“Digital compliance platforms such as SmartSearch integrate source of funds checks, enabling firms to identify the origin of funds in just 60 seconds and with minimal input from the client. Rather than a complex, additional procedure, it becomes a standard part of client onboarding.”

Collette Allen, chief operating officer at SmartSearch, said: “It’s concerning that so many firms aren’t checking bank accounts even manually. This is a high-risk approach, which could potentially put some of them in contravention of UK anti-money laundering laws.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

National Conference Centre

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.