You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW and Tipton decrease rates – round-up

by:
  • 19/01/2024
  • 0
TMW and Tipton decrease rates – round-up
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has lowered rates for new customers by up to 0.15 per cent, with pricing beginning from 3.54 per cent.

This is the second rate cut in a week as the firm lowered select rates by up to 1.2 per cent.

As an example, its two-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) has fallen by 0.15 per cent to 3.54 per cent. It has a three per cent fee.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.05 per cent to 3.94 per cent. It has a £3,995 fee.

TMW’s five-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage at 55 per cent LTV has gone down by up to 0.1 per cent to 3.84 per cent. It has a three per cent fee.

Joe Avarne, senior manager, buy-to-let mortgages at TMW, said: “As one of the largest buy-to-let providers in the market, TMW remains committed to supporting landlords by maintaining our competitive position. These latest cuts will see TMW rates starting from 3.54 per cent and will be some of the lowest rates in the market.”

 

Tipton and Coseley BS reduces resi and BTL expat rates

Tipton and Coseley Building Society has made a range of rate cuts across its residential and buy-to-let product range.

Within its residential purchase range, its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee is 4.99 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee is 5.4 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV with the same fee is 5.34 per cent.

The firm’s five-year shared ownership rate at 95 per cent LTV with £999 fee is 5.57 per cent.

In its buy-to-let expat deals, its five-year fixed purchase rate at 70 per cent LTV is 5.64 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV, this goes up to 5.84 per cent.

Its five-year fixed remortgage rate at 70 per cent LTV is 5.74 per and at 75 per cent LTV, the rate goes up to 5.94 per cent.

All the above come with a £1,499 fee.

Jason Newsway, director of sales and marketing at the Tipton, said: “We have continued our support to borrowers, new and existing, with cuts to our residential and buy-to-let fixed rate product range. We’ll work to offer competitive product rates during the course of the year as market conditions improve and the Bank of England lowers interest rates.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

National Conference Centre

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.