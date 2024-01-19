Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/01/2024

Inflation ticking up to four per cent and its potential impact on mortgage rates was of interest to readers this week.

Meanwhile, readers have been devouring tales of details of lenders lowering rates this week, with firms including Halifax, Natwest, Santander and Skipton Building Society all cutting prices.

Brokers discussing how the cost of living crisis is impacting protection along with Perenna opening their mortgages to the wider broker market have also met with reader approval.