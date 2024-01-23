Nationwide and Family BS slash rates – round-up

Nationwide has lowered rates by up to 0.81 per cent and brought out a range of fixed and tracker rates with £1,499 fee.

The changes from Nationwide will come into force tomorrow.

For new customers moving home, cuts of up to 0.8 per cent across two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been made.

Its three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has gone down by 0.75 per cent to 4.24 per cent.

The lender has also brought out £1,499 fee product, including a five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV at 3.85 per cent, a two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV at 4.49 per cent and two-year tracker rate at 60 per cent LTV at 5.35 per cent.

Within its first-time buyer range, reductions of up t0 0.8 per cent have been made across two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates up to 90 per cent LTV, and also added £1,499 fee products.

An example of the reduction includes its three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee is 4.34 per cent, down by 0.74 per cent.

On the remortgage side, reductions of up to 0.8 per cent on its two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates up to 90 per cent LTV will be made and new £1,499 products brought out.

The Nationwide five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has decreased by 0.8 per cent to 3.88 per cent and its three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will fall by 0.39 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

Nationwide is lowering selected two, three, five and 10-year switcher rates at 95 per cent LTV by around 0.81 per cent with pricing beginning from 3.84 per cent.

The lender is also cutting rates for existing customers moving home by up to 0.8 per cent and bringing out a range of products with £1,499 fee, with rates beginning from 3.85 per cent.

Rates for additional borrowing will be cut by 0.81 per cent and will start from 3.84 per cent.

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “As one of the largest lenders in the country, we remain as committed as ever to supporting borrowers. These latest changes mean we are now offering sub-four percent rates for the first time in eight months.

“These reductions will ensure that we have some of the lowest rates on the market for all types of borrowers whether it be first-time buyers, home movers or those looking to remortgage or switch deal.”

In the middle of December, Mortgage Solutions reported that Nationwide had lowered the minimum visa validity period for residential mortgage applications.

Family BS cuts rates by up to 0.65 per cent

Family Building Society has reduced select rates by up to 0.65 per cent, including owner-occupier and joint borrower sole proprietor rates.

Two-year owner occupier products for interest-only and capital repayment and JBSP deals have decreased by up to 0.6 per cent and core five-year fixed rates have been cut by around 0.55 per cent.

Repayment two-year fixed rates start from 5.14 per cent and five-year deals start from 4.59 per cent.

Interest-only two-year rates begin from 5.79 per cent and five-year rates are priced from 5.19 per cent.

Five-year buy-to-let fixed rates have been reduced by 0.6 per cent and now start from 4.99 per cent.

Keith Barber, Family Building Society’s director of business development, said: “This latest set of significant reductions reinforces our commitment to the intermediary market. This new range of products and our manual underwriting expertise means there is a real alternative to high street for the underserved borrower.”