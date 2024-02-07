You are here: Home - News -

News

MPs sign early day motion to back Mortgage Prisoners campaign

by:
  • 07/02/2024
  • 0
MPs sign early day motion to back Mortgage Prisoners campaign
An early day motion has been signed by 11 MPs to acknowledge a campaign from UK Mortgage Prisoners to reform mortgage regulations.

The group has launched a campaign, the Mortgage Reform Bill, proposing legislative changes to stop borrowers from being stuck on standard variable rates (SVRs) and selling residential mortgages to non-lenders. 

The group said it was aware that there were times when a person would choose to be on an SVR, but said lenders should allow them to transfer to a new fixed rate if they request one. They said giving mortgage prisoners access to fixed rates would be a “means of attempting to rectify some of the wrongs of the past” and a relief to borrowers. 

It also said the circumstances of borrowers that had fallen into arrears since 2021, when rates started rising, should be considered. 

 

Blocking sales to inactive entities 

UK Mortgage Prisoners said residential mortgages should only be held by firms that lend in practice, and mortgages sold by active lenders should not be sold to lenders with no new products. 

The group said this would be in line with fair treatment and Consumer Duty guidelines. 

It said having a subsidiary holding company within an active lender parent company was “unfair” because borrowers from inactive lenders did not have the same access to products despite being under the same firm. 

UK Mortgage Prisoners said many borrowers on inactive books would fail the current affordability test for the mortgage they were paying and called for an extended modified affordability. 

It said the enhanced assessment introduced by the regulator went some way towards addressing this but was not sufficient, particularly in the case of interest-only borrowers where they were not required to demonstrate a repayment plan. 

 

Relieving interest-only borrowers 

The group suggested the creation of a new policy to protect the homes of older people trapped on an interest-only mortgage after the financial crash and being unable to switch due to new criteria. 

It said these borrowers should be “grandfathered” and allowed to stay in their homes on average market fixed rates, not lifetime mortgage rates, while continuing to pay the interest with an option to pay down the capital if they can. 

The capital would be repaid when the mortgage-holders die and any surplus would be paid to the next of kin, the group suggested. 

It said people should be able to transfer a mortgage into their name solely if they can prove they have been independently making payments following the breakdown of a relationship. 

UK Mortgage Prisoners also asked for the introduction of a compensation scheme for affected borrowers. 

The early day motion was submitted this week and could result in the issue being debated in the House of Commons. 

The motion text said the House understood that almost 200,000 mortgage prisoners were “still suffering severe financial hardship due to decisions made by the government and regulator in the course of bailing out the banks following the 2008 global financial crash”. 

It said it believed “urgent action must be taken to address the injustice that so many have suffered through no fault of their own and rather as a consequence of sales of mortgages to non-lenders, repeated securitisation and regulatory changes further trapping many thousands of historical interest-only customers.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Toughsheet Community Stadium

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.