Leeds BS partners with Mortgage Brain to power criteria search

Technology provider Mortgage Brain has partnered with Leeds Building Society to customise its criteria searches.

Mortgage Brain’s technology will be integrated into the lender’s intermediary website to manage its criteria policy pages so it is detailed and up to date. This will include its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

The partnership is expected to save time for Leeds Building Society as it will only require one entry point to update its criteria, which will then be automatically replicated across its website and Mortgage Brain’s criteria search software, Criteria Brain.

This should also save time for brokers and reduce their administrative workload, as the information will be current and potentially remove the need to call the lender to confirm details.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “At Mortgage Brain, we’re dedicated to streamlining and enhancing the mortgage process through the sharing of proven technology. Our latest collaboration with Leeds Building Society is a key example, showcasing our commitment to simplifying mortgages through innovation.

“Our focus is on significantly improving the adviser experience by delivering the most accurate and current data to enable them to best serve their diverse range of clients. This initiative with Leeds Building Society is part of a growing trend, as more lenders choose our technology to enrich their website policy pages, recognising the value it brings to the industry.”

James O’Reilly, head of intermediary partnerships at Leeds Building Society, added: “The integration of these new criteria pages will further simplify the process for brokers and is the latest in a series of innovations the Society has delivered, including our new Reach mortgage product range and limited company BTL enhancements, with more coming soon.

“This venture with Mortgage Brain equips our intermediary partners with a tool that is not only efficient and precise but also reflects our commitment to excellence in mortgage lending services.”