You are here: Home - News -

News

ASA receives complaint about Nationwide ad starring Dominic West ‒ reports

by:
  • 09/02/2024
  • 0
ASA receives complaint about Nationwide ad starring Dominic West ‒ reports
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has received a complaint about a Nationwide advert starring Dominic West, several media reports have suggested.

As initially reported in The Guardian, the watchdog received the complaint from rival bank Santander about the advert.

The advert, which stars Dominic West as a smoothie-drinking and large expense-filing banker, shows West encouraging the bank to close branches in order to cut costs.

When questioned about the decision as Nationwide aren’t closing branches, West’s character says: “We’re not Nationwide, are we? We’re nothing like them.”

He then goes on to tease a customer he met when he went into one of the unnamed bank’s branches.

“‘I’d like to speak to the manager. I think I’ve lost my life savings’ – total yawn fest,” he says.

When asked by his colleague what happens if a customer has lost his life savings, West’s character says “that’s what chatbots are for”.

The Nationwide advert concludes by saying that, unlike other big banks, it was not closing down its branches.

Several high street lenders have announced that they are closing down branches, with Barclays confirming at the end of January that 40 branches were flagged for closure.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Virgin Money also closed several branches in the tail-end of last year.

A spokesperson from ASA confirmed that it had received a complaint about a Nationwide advert but didn’t confirm who the complaint was from.

They said: “The complainant argues that the ad is misleading around other banks closing branches, and discredits and denigrates its competitors. We’re currently investigating this case and, as such, can’t comment any further at this time.”

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “We are aware of the complaint made to the ASA and await the outcome. Unlike the big banks, Nationwide has not pursued a significant branch closure programme. Since 2013, those banks have closed more than half of their branches. By contrast, we continue to believe face-to-face banking matters.

“We now have more branches than any other brand and will soon be the last one standing in almost 100 communities. Our Branch Promise means that, everywhere we have a branch, we’ll still be there until at least 2026.”

Santander declined to comment.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.