Key promotes Bibby to managing director of internal advice

Formerly chief marketing officer, Bibby has worked for Key – which last year enhanced its advice proposition with an affordability tool – since 2017.

In his newly created role, he will be responsible for the internal advice division’s functions, including Key Later Life Finance and The Equity Release Experts. He will also cover its advice partnerships with Standard Life and Sunlife.

Bibby will continue with his existing direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing responsibilities alongside his new role.

Key said his appointment aligned with early signs of growth across the later life sector and “encouraging” business volumes.

Bibby will report into Will Hale, who has also been appointed into a new role. Formerly CEO of Key, Hale has been made group director of advice and partner relationships, and will continue to oversee the advice business and its regulatory responsibilities.

Key said the expansion of Hale’s remit will improve the group’s engagement with mainstream mortgage advisers, wealth managers and independent financial advisers.

Hale said: “Chris is ideally placed to ensure that the advice business continues to play its part in the success of Key Group through the next phase of our journey, capitalising on the opportunities presented by an expanding later life lending market. Having spent seven years in the group, with a deep understanding of our customers and their needs, he is well-positioned to guide Key Advice successfully through this evolving market.

“His appointment is part of a drive intended to supercharge our growth as we build for expansion this year, and reflects the need to ensure we use the skills and knowledge of all the people in our business to the best effect.”

He added: “After a tough 2023 in the later life lending sector, the start of this year has given plenty of reasons to be cheerful, and the early signs of new business volumes across the group are encouraging. I continue to be optimistic about the overall prospects for 2024.”