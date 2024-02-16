You are here: Home - News -

TSB ups rates; LendInvest adds high-LTV product – round-up

  • 16/02/2024
TSB has increased select residential, product transfer and additional borrowing rates by up to 0.15 per cent.

On the residential side, TSB has increased two-year fixed first-time buyer and home-mover deals at 80 to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 85 to 90 per cent LTV have gone up by 0.1 per cent.

Five-year fixed first-time buyer and home-mover rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV have increased by 0.1 per cent.

Within its product transfer range, residential five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV will go up by 0.15 per cent.

Residential five-year fixed additional borrowing rates up to 75 per cent LTV will increase by 0.15 per cent.

 

LendInvest brings out two-year fixed high-LTV deals for first-time buyers

LendInvest will now offer a 90 per cent LTV two-year fixed rate, along with improved loan to income (LTI) of up to 6.49 times income.

Borrowers will also be offered the choice of product fee to the total loan amount, improving affordability.

The lender recently launched two bridging loan products, aimed at those looking to acquire and flip residential homes for a profit.

Paula Mercer, head of sales at LendInvest Mortgages, said: “Recognising the diverse needs of homebuyers, especially in a challenging economic environment, we’ve tailored our products to enhance affordability from the outset.

“Today’s product launch benefits all of our homeowner customers, but especially first-time buyers with smaller deposits. We continue to evaluate and develop our comprehensive range with the goal of providing meaningful solutions for all homeowners.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

