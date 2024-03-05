Uinsure bolsters senior team with two hires

Uinsure has hired a head of lettings and chief pricing officer following the news of investment into the Manchester-based company from Lloyds Development Capital.

James Pilkington joins Uinsure as head of lettings and will be responsible for launching Uinsure’s tenants’ insurance offering for the first time as well as expanding the landlord proposition. New products will be available later this year.

Uinsure also welcomes chief pricing officer Jamie Thompson (pictured) as it looks to bolster its competitive pricing strategies in both existing and new product categories.

Both new recruits have extensive experience in their respective fields. Pilkington previously held senior pricing and analytical roles for companies including HBOS, Lloyds and Barclays.

Martin Schultheiss, Uinsure Group managing director, said: “We’ve built technology that brings the concept of embedded insurance to life and our strategy is focused on how our increasing number of partners can access this technology and a panel of leading insurers to simplify how they offer cover.

“Our distribution network has grown significantly because of the technology we’ve delivered to the market, and we’re lucky to have a very innovative team who always want to push further.”