You are here: Home - News -

News

Up Rent a Room Relief to reflect real cost of renting, says Homeowners Alliance

by:
  • 05/03/2024
  • 0
Up Rent a Room Relief to reflect real cost of renting, says Homeowners Alliance
Consumer group Homeowners Alliance is calling for an increase to the Rent a Room Relief tax allowance ahead of the Spring Budget to reflect the current cost of renting in the UK.

Under the current Rent a Room Relief rules, homeowners can earn up to £7,500 per year tax-free from letting out part of their home on a furnished basis.

Homeowners Alliance says it is time the scheme was brought up to date to offer relief that reflects the real cost of renting to make the scheme more appealing.

“Under the current scheme, homeowners can rent a room in their home, helping them to afford soaring mortgage payments,” said Paula Higgins (pictured), chief executive of Homeowners Alliance. “We successfully campaigned in 2015 to get the Rent a Room Relief increased so that £7,500 of any income is tax free. But this figure hasn’t been revised since. We think there is no better time – when the UK is buckling under a cost-of-living and housing crisis – to extend the tax-free earnings.”

The average cost to rent a room in the UK stands at £8,868 per year or £12,168 per year in London, according to flat-sharing website Spareroom.com.

Homeowners Alliance wants to see the tax-free allowance rise to £10,000 and increased annually.

The group also wants the Chancellor to update the rules of the Lifetime ISA (LISA) by removing the withdrawal fine for those who buy a home above the current £450,000 price limit. Furthermore, it wants to see an end to stamp duty for everyone except investors and second homeowners.

Higgins added: “The financial penalty is so great, it stops people moving home. Stamp duty stops elderly people from downsizing, it stops families stepping up the ladder and stops homeowners making a sideways move, perhaps for work or family reasons. The ensuing inactivity limits the number of properties to choose from when buying, at a time when housing is in short supply.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.