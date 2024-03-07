You are here: Home - News -

Kensington Mortgages cuts rates and arrangement fees

  • 07/03/2024
Specialist lender Kensington Mortgages has lowered rates and reduced arrangement fees across selected high loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

Kensington Mortgages – which lowered rates last month – said that the change showed “continued responsiveness to customer needs and market activity” after rate cuts and the introduction of more options at high-LTV tiers.

At 90 per cent LTV, the lender has decreased rates by up to 0.55 per cent across its Select, Professional, Heroes, Eko and Core ranges.

Arrangement fees have fallen from £1,299 to £999.

Kensington Mortgages’ lowest select 90 per cent LTV for two-, three- and five-year fixed rates stand at 6.89 per cent, 6.59 per cent and 6.44 per cent respectively.

Going up to 95 per cent LTV, rates have been lowered by 0.35 per cent and arrangement fees have also fallen to £999.

Kensington Mortgages’ lowest two-, three- and five-year fixed rates are priced at 7.39 per cent, 7.09 and 6.94 per cent respectively.

Vicki Harris (pictured), chief commercial officer (CCO) at Kensington Mortgages, said: “Our decision to lower rates for selected 90 and 95 per cent LTV products highlights our sustained commitment to meeting the needs of our customers as market conditions continue to evolve.

“Our products provide some of the most competitive rates in the specialist market, which are supported by leading standards of customer service. For over two years, Kensington has offered one-day service-level agreements for all new and uploaded documents and, as of February 2024, an average application-to-offer time of just eight days.

“We look forward to continuing to adapt and improve our offering to better serve our customers in the year ahead.”

Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

