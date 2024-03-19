The Exeter adds two hires to senior team

UK protection and health insurer The Exeter has made two appointments to its senior management team.

Ali Law joins The Exeter as chief information officer (CIO), having served as a consultant and CIO with over thirty years of experience in digital transformation, change delivery, and IT.

Law previously served as group head of digital transformation at Royal London. More recently, he was a managing partner at Hayna Partners, working closely with businesses to help them modernise their technology offerings and understand the implications of digital transformation.

Law will lead The Exeter’s IT department and serve on the executive committee, allowing him to bring the company’s IT vision to life.

Toby Bainbridge will join The Exeter as head of insurance solutions from 1 April in a newly created role, reporting to the company’s commercial director, Michael Payne.

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades in the insurance industry, Bainbridge brings a wealth of experience in underwriting, data analysis and reinsurance.

Prior to joining The Exeter, Bainbridge held senior positions at insurance firms including Royal London, LV=, Munich Re, and Legal & General. During his most recent role at LV=, he served as director of protection, during which he was accountable for the company’s data, underwriting and claims philosophy.

Isobel Langton, chief executive at The Exeter, said: “Ali and Toby bring a wealth of experience and knowledge with them that will further strengthen key areas of our business to help us deliver our future strategy and provide exceptional experiences for our members and advisers.”

In November last year, the company added a number of services to its Healthwise app.