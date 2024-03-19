You are here: Home - News -

News

The Exeter adds two hires to senior team

by:
  • 19/03/2024
  • 0
The Exeter adds two hires to senior team
UK protection and health insurer The Exeter has made two appointments to its senior management team.

Ali Law joins The Exeter as chief information officer (CIO), having served as a consultant and CIO with over thirty years of experience in digital transformation, change delivery, and IT.

Law previously served as group head of digital transformation at Royal London. More recently, he was a managing partner at Hayna Partners, working closely with businesses to help them modernise their technology offerings and understand the implications of digital transformation.

Law will lead The Exeter’s IT department and serve on the executive committee, allowing him to bring the company’s IT vision to life.

Toby Bainbridge will join The Exeter as head of insurance solutions from 1 April in a newly created role, reporting to the company’s commercial director, Michael Payne.

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades in the insurance industry, Bainbridge brings a wealth of experience in underwriting, data analysis and reinsurance.

Prior to joining The Exeter, Bainbridge held senior positions at insurance firms including Royal London, LV=, Munich Re, and Legal & General. During his most recent role at LV=, he served as director of protection, during which he was accountable for the company’s data, underwriting and claims philosophy.

Isobel Langton, chief executive at The Exeter, said: “Ali and Toby bring a wealth of experience and knowledge with them that will further strengthen key areas of our business to help us deliver our future strategy and provide exceptional experiences for our members and advisers.”

In November last year, the company added a number of services to its Healthwise app.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.