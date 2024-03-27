Livemore lowers rates by 0.25%

Later life mortgage lender Livemore has lowered rates across all its products by up to 0.25%.
All retirement interest-only (RIO) rates at Livemore are falling by up to 0.25%, barring the fixed-for-life RIO deal, which is going down by 0.2%.
Standard capital and interest and standard interest-only mortgages have reduced by 0.25%.
Its standard interest-only five-year fixed fee range will begin from 6.13%, and its 10-year fixed rate will be priced from 6.03%.
The firm also lowered its lifetime mortgage, or equity release products, by 0.2%, with pricing starting from 6.38%.
Tim Wellard (pictured), senior proposition manager at Livemore, said: “It is important to us that we continue to offer a broad and highly competitive product offering to our clients via our intermediary partners.”
Livemore recently changed its criteria to offer 100% debt consolidation on mortgages up to £1m to help “ease pressure for older borrowers”.
The lender has been growing its team, hiring Nicola Palmer as a key account manager for the South West, Lisa Kemp as a telephone business development manager (BDM) and Samantha Ward as proposition strategy and development head.
Livemore also hired Les Pick as its director of intermediary sales earlier this year.
