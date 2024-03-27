You are here: Home - News -

Livemore lowers rates by 0.25%

  • 27/03/2024
Later life mortgage lender Livemore has lowered rates across all its products by up to 0.25%.

All retirement interest-only (RIO) rates at Livemore are falling by up to 0.25%, barring the fixed-for-life RIO deal, which is going down by 0.2%.

Standard capital and interest and standard interest-only mortgages have reduced by 0.25%.

Its standard interest-only five-year fixed fee range will begin from 6.13%, and its 10-year fixed rate will be priced from 6.03%.

The firm also lowered its lifetime mortgage, or equity release products, by 0.2%, with pricing starting from 6.38%.

Tim Wellard (pictured), senior proposition manager at Livemore, said: “It is important to us that we continue to offer a broad and highly competitive product offering to our clients via our intermediary partners.”

Livemore recently changed its criteria to offer 100% debt consolidation on mortgages up to £1m to help “ease pressure for older borrowers”.

The lender has been growing its team, hiring Nicola Palmer as a key account manager for the South West, Lisa Kemp as a telephone business development manager (BDM) and Samantha Ward as proposition strategy and development head.

Livemore also hired Les Pick as its director of intermediary sales earlier this year.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.