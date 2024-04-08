Award self-nominations allow candidates to own ‘efforts, achievements, and contributions’

Self-nominations for awards are crucial, as they allow people to “proactively showcase… achievements and contributions”, a broker has said.

The British Mortgage Awards invites the industry to nominate individuals for recognition, but also allows candidates to self-nominate.

Individuals who self-nominate will also canvas for nominations from business colleagues and this process means small, independent brokers have a chance at being shortlisted.

A cap of five nominations from a person’s company is also in place to level the playing field.

We sat down with Sonya Matharu (pictured), senior mortgage broker at The Mortgage Mum, to talk about self-nomination.

Q: What led you to self-nominate?

A: A conversation with a respected figure in the industry shifted my perspective entirely. Prior to that discussion, I was unaware of the concept of self-nomination and felt hesitant about advocating for myself.

Winning my first award stemmed from someone else nominating me initially, so the idea of self-nomination was unfamiliar. However, through this conversation, I came to understand how self-nominations can be meaningful and not awkward. It was presented to me in a way that made sense, allowing me to embrace the idea with confidence.

Q: What was the process like?

A: Initially, it felt strange and somewhat uncomfortable. As a young woman, I had internalised societal messages discouraging self-promotion or boasting about accomplishments for years. However, I continually recalled the advice I had received, which ultimately guided me towards embracing and owning my efforts, achievements, and contributions within the industry.

Q: Why is self-nomination important?

A: As I was told, self-nominations are important because it allows us to proactively showcase our achievements and contributions. In a vast and dynamic industry, it’s unrealistic to assume that others will always be fully aware of our accomplishments.

By taking the initiative to nominate ourselves, we ensure that our efforts are recognised and considered by industry leaders when determining deserving candidates and winners. Essentially, self-nomination positions us to be active participants in the recognition process, rather than solely relying on others to advocate on our behalf.

The nomination deadline for The British Mortgage Awards, in partnership with Natwest, is Friday 3 May.

To learn more about the nomination process, including advocating for yourself, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/page/107584/Votingcriteria/

The nomination link can be found here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/british-mortgage-awards-2024/?bma2024source=pressrelease