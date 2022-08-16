YBS Commercial hires Joshua Barrett as relationship manager

Barrett is the new to the industry, but has worked at Cristie Data, an IT provider, for just over three years, handling their renewals process.

He has also worked in other sectors such as health care, education and professional services.

Barrett will be based in the YBS Commercial office in Bristol and support relationship directors in helping clients through the mortgage application process.

Team members include relationship directors Sue Lewis, Kayleigh Parry and Lucy Partridge, who joined last month, and fellow relationship manager Molly McCleary.

Allan Griffiths, regional director for the Wales and the South West team, said: “It’s fantastic to have some new blood in the team, and a great opportunity for Joshua to show us what he can do. I’m really excited to see the skills he brings to the table in action.”

Barrett added: “I’m really excited for this opportunity and have received a warm welcome from all of my colleagues. This is a great opportunity for me to grow, develop and fulfil my potential whilst delivering the best possible service for our clients.”