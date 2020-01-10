You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

News

‘RIOs can be better than equity release but affordability is a barrier’ – Star Letter 10/01/2020

by:
  • 10/01/2020
  • 0
‘RIOs can be better than equity release but affordability is a barrier’ – Star Letter 10/01/2020
Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions runs a Star Letter feature, in which we collate the top comments posted under our articles.

 

The first article to gain a reaction: Homeowners can pay £10,000 more for equity release than RIO loans 

Paul Fielding said: “Like many advisers, I’m sure that we all have enquiries from clients which simply dont stack up on income from an affordability perspective.  

I have tried to place a number of cases on RIO where the pension income simply isn’t sufficient to meet the lender’s way of calculating affordability. The fact that different lenders have different calculators, doesn’t help, of course – which is down to the regulator.” 

He added: “Further, where the husband tends to have the much greater pension in his name, lenders are concerned about the wife, with a much lower pension very often, being able to continue paying the loan upon the husband’s death when the household income is decreased in this way. Not all husbands’ pensions pass to the wife on death, in sufficient amounts to make it affordable.  

In certain cases, where life cover is still affordable, the wife may be fortunate enough that her husband can leave a lump sum to her, to clear some or all of the loan. 

“There needs to be greater emphasis on the fact that people may have no choice other than equity release schemes and that also goes for couples who cannot afford to make any interests paymentsunless the kids contribute which only certain lenders permit,” he added.

 

Other factors to consider

Andy Wilson agreed that retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages could be less costly than equity release mortgages but said that was not all it came down to. 

He said: “If you look at a RIO versus an equity release mortgage in pure terms, they are often better – especially if applicants want higher loan to value (LTV) loans than an equity release plan can provide – but only if the applicants will always be able to afford it and if they never need any more money as drawdown is available on an equity release plan for further borrowing in the future.

“It’s also better if borrowers accept the interest rate may change in the future as equity release mortgages are at fixed interest rates for life.” 

He added: “Equity release lifetime mortgages are not always a perfect solution, but for various reasons RIO mortgages are often not ideal either, irrespective of relative costs. 

 

Referral commissions causing conflict of interest 

Another article which garnered a response was: Conditional property selling made a comeback in 2019, but is it acceptable today? Analysis 

Arron Bardoe replied to this, saying: “The Property Ombudsman has all but outlawed the practice, but it continues and to significant consumer detriment. 

“A few estate agent brokers have said that they would be reluctant to discourage a borrower buying a property even if it was the right this to do as this may impair their relationship with the agent.” 

He added: “The safest solution is to have an outright ban on referral commissions being paid to agencies as they are also acting for the vendor causing a conflict of interest. Such referrals should only be allowed for the agent to vendors. 

“Of late, I have seen agents getting referral fees from solicitors of £1,400. How is this justified? This is a simple cost added to the legal bill and paid by the customer for passing a name and phone number. No wonder the sales are conditional.” 

“Of course, I acknowledge there are some buyers who do not have access to a broker, so referrals without a commission would ensure agents recommend brokers who offer a whole of market proposition and good service, as there would be no other influencing factors,” he added. 

 

Referral fees should be disclosed upfront

Bardoe said: “In lieu of this, I will make three very controversial suggestions, even if the broker is in the same company: firstly, any brokerage receiving referrals should lose the ‘independent’ title. Independence does not relate to the breadth of one’s lender panel, but that a broker will put a client’s best interest first. This is clearly never going to be true for a broker receiving most of their income from an agent. 

“Secondly, referral fees must be disclosed upfront by the agent and again confirmed by the broker at the point of sale – the client signing to acknowledge the cost. 

“Thirdly, the individual broker be required to disclose their spread of lenders. Time and time again, I see in-house brokers trading as independent and whole of market using two to three lenders, often due to the online decision in principle (DIP) system and speed of offer; who really needs an offer in one week when the legal process takes eight to 12 weeks. 

“And lastly, the solicitor acting for the buyer to obtain a statement saying there were no conditional sales in accordance with the Property Ombudsman rules. Buyers who are coerced at the point of sale may be more confident once the offer is accepted.” 

“Our regulator needs to act to ensure the protection of consumers and let us hope the other professional bodies follow suit,” he concluded. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Poll: How much Shariah-compliant business do you place a year? 

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mark Carney governor of the Bank of England
Carney indicates a Bank Rate cut could be coming

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England (BoE), has indicated that interest rates could be cut if UK economic...

Close