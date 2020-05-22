You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

‘Decorating, iPads or televisions; this is not what the payment break was designed for’ – Star Letter 22/05/2020

by:
  • 22/05/2020
  • 0
‘Decorating, iPads or televisions; this is not what the payment break was designed for’ – Star Letter 22/05/2020
Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions run a Star Letter feature, in which we collate the top comments posted under our articles.

 

The first comment was a reaction to the article: FCA considers 12-month mortgage payment holiday – reports 

Terry Arch said: “I am all for helping people out but, I have come across people who have spent their money on other things such as decorating, buying stuff for the garden, iPads or televisions.  

This is not what the payment break was designed for.  

We must not forget about the lenders cash flowThis could put those lenders at risk with no income. We need to think things through before making blanket statements,” he added. 

 

Scrap stamp duty 

The second comment was in response to last week’s reader comments, under the article: ‘Stamp duty should be replaced with property taxes’ – Star Letter 15/05/2020 

Michael Hall said: Window tax was dropped because of its unpopularity – and the fact owners bricked them up to save money – and it’s time for stamp duty to go the same way.  

Every potential house purchase not proceeded with because of the ridiculous ‘cost to move’ loses the Treasury a small fortune in VAT on the replacement of carpets, curtains, furniture and other renovations.  

He added: “But of course, this expenditure of moving pumps money into the economy. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide vows no repossessions on customers hit by coronavirus for year

Nationwide Building Society has pledged none of its customers who fall into arrears due to the coronavirus will lose their...

Close