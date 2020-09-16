You are here: Home - Your Community - Marketwatch -

Marketwatch

‘Shared Ownership is rising up the agenda but it’s not an alternative to Help to Buy’ – Marketwatch

by:
  • 16/09/2020
  • 0
‘Shared Ownership is rising up the agenda but it’s not an alternative to Help to Buy’ – Marketwatch
With six months left until the Help to Buy scheme transitions to first-time buyers only, there have been calls for an alternative to support those who might have benefitted from the scheme but no longer meet the criteria.

 

Recent changes to the Shared Ownership initiative include the reduction of the minimum share from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, possibly giving those who saved enough for the Help to Buy scheme another route to purchase. 

So, this week, Mortgage Solutions is asking: ‘Do you think the shared ownership changes will be an effective alternative for those who benefitted from or preferred the Help to Buy scheme?’ 

 

Kelly McCabe, managing director of The Mortgage People 

I don’t think the changes affect that; I don’t think the two are linked.  

Help to Buy and shared ownership have always sat comfortably alongside each other and served different purposes, but I don’t think the changes have been geared up to affect that. 

They don’t do enough to make any difference.  

Shared ownership and Help to Buy are for different people. If you qualify for shared ownership you wouldn’t be able to buy a Help to Buy and if you can afford a Help to Buy you shouldn’t be looking at shared ownership. 

There’s a small crossover but overall, it’s two different purchasers. 

It can serve Help to Buy people, but it will only be towards the higher end of purchases.  

The differences between the two is shared ownership goes through much more rigorous testing. The affordability checks that are done mean that shared ownership is tailored to each individual purchaser. Whereas Help to Buy has always been a builder-led scheme if you can afford it. 

Generally, shared ownership might be able to pick up where Help to Buy has left off especially if there is a natural rise in the market. But it will mostly help cash purchasers. 

If we don’t specifically focus on the changes, then it can step up and fill the gap in some way. 

 

Rupi Hunjan, CEO and founder of Censeo Financial 

Shared ownership has been around for a while; Help to Buy came in after the credit crunch to help builders and the government underpinned the scheme. 

People who come into Help to Buy typically aren’t in the affordability bracket but those in shared ownership are. 

On an equal position, if they can’t afford Help to Buy and put down five per cent, the salary multiples won’t work so they could to go for a shared ownership instead. 

The changes to allow a lower share would invite more people into the shared ownership tenure. Whether or not it works is yet to, be seen. The devil is in the details.  

We need to know how many people would be able to put in a lower share because the housing association could very well ask for more otherwise it won’t work for them commercially. 

But with the changes to Help to Buy coming in in March, those looking at Help to Buy will begin looking at shared ownership which to be fair, they are already doing. 

My worry is whether purchasing a 10 per cent share in a property work would for a developer or housing association to make it a viable scheme, especially in London.

However, depending on the grant subsidy the government offers developers, it might be possible. We’ll have to wait for the details. 

 

John Doughty, financial services director at Just Mortgages New Build 

Anything that helps more people to own their own homes is a positive.  

Shared Ownership is definitely rising up the agenda for us, and we’re dealing with a lot of first-time buyers who are looking at this as a way to get onto the ladder. 

I don’t really see this as an alternative to Help to Buy as the two schemes are targeting different types of buyers. This will work for those on low incomes, but shared ownership is not the same as full ownership and this is what people using Help to Buy want. 

The restrictions on Help to Buy that are due to come into effect next year will affect people further up the income scale, and they will not for the most part be looking at shared ownership as an alternative. 

Reducing the minimum stake to 10 per cent will encourage a lot of people, who may otherwise have thought home ownership was beyond their reach, to think about taking that first step. Cutting the deposit they need by more than half will clearly make this much more affordable. 

But reducing the minimum stake is only one piece of the jigsaw. They will still need mortgage finance, so lenders also need to step up and make the right products available to support shared ownership. 

It’s important also to remember that a smaller initial stake means the ongoing rental payments will be larger.  

Borrowers need to be sure they can afford the combined rent and mortgage payments, and also to be clear about where the responsibility for maintenance and repairs lies. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Accord’s Duncombe on 90 per cent lending, capacity – and the cliff edge that worries him

Accord is ready and willing to lend to borrowers at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) but a lack...

Close