Virtual BMAs 2020 names Challenger as charity partner

Challengers is a charity that gives disabled children and young people the opportunity to play, have fun, and make friends in a safe and supportive environment.

The charity says too many children with disabilities miss out on the chance to play, which is vital to their development, because of physical impairments, a lack of accessible play facilities or a lack of support.

Jennifer Corless, head of communications and events at Challengers, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Challengers has been chosen as the charity partner for The Virtual British Mortgage Awards 2020.

“We are an independent charity providing disabled children and young people with fun and safe places where they can play and make friends, while also giving their families with a much-needed respite from care responsibilities.

“It’s wonderful to have the support of The Virtual British Mortgage Awards and its guests, especially in this difficult year, as your generous donations will help us to reach even more disabled children and their families.”

Text PLAY to 70490 to donate £10 to Challengers.

Registration

The Virtual British Mortgage Awards drinks reception begins at 3.45pm on 15 December, and the main event will be streaming live to your homes at 4pm.

Tickets are available to anyone in the mortgage industry, however, you have to pre-book your complimentary place in advance to guarantee a ticket.

The deadline to book your place is 12pm on Tuesday 15 December.

Book your ticket on the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/venues/bma-online/

The Awards will feature live entertainment, advanced social media interactivity, and more.

Sports presenter Colin Murray is the guest announcer and will be interacting live with guests and highlighting the best social posts with #BMA2020.

There will be a photobooth, sponsored by HSBC UK, and a prize for Tweet of the Awards sponsored by Digital Mortgages.

Winners will be announced on the day and sent their trophies after the awards.