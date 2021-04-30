You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

If government pays for cladding, lenders will agree to mortgages – Star Letter 30/04/2021

by:
  • 30/04/2021
  • 0
If government pays for cladding, lenders will agree to mortgages – Star Letter 30/04/2021
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

 

This week’s comment was in response to the article: Cladding loan scheme should be abolished and paid for by industry and state, say MPs 

Arron Bardoe said: “In what other world would the victim be expected to pay remediation? 

Where they are still trading, the developers should be fixing these problems or using their professional indemnity cover; and in turn they can sue the providers of the cladding if they remain in business. 

He added: If the government does decide to alleviate owners of the costs, it may help lenders to agree their mortgages, as they currently factor in the cost of any future works when considering applications. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Equity release market grows as new customer numbers decline

The Equity Release Council has reported a seven per cent rise in the value of equity released from people’s homes...

Close