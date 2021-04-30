If government pays for cladding, lenders will agree to mortgages – Star Letter 30/04/2021

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to the article: Cladding loan scheme should be abolished and paid for by industry and state, say MPs

Arron Bardoe said: “In what other world would the victim be expected to pay remediation?

“Where they are still trading, the developers should be fixing these problems or using their professional indemnity cover; and in turn they can sue the providers of the cladding if they remain in business.”

He added: “If the government does decide to alleviate owners of the costs, it may help lenders to agree their mortgages, as they currently factor in the cost of any future works when considering applications.”