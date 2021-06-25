You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

Clients accept solicitor fees as ‘necessary cost’ but not brokers’ – Star Letter 25/06/2021

by:
  • 25/06/2021
  • 0
Clients accept solicitor fees as ‘necessary cost’ but not brokers’ – Star Letter 25/06/2021
Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions highlight the top comments from readers each week.

 

This week in a Marketwatch piece, HD Consultants owner Howard Reuben, Rose Capital’s managing director Richard Campo and Darryl Dhoffer, mortgage and protection consultant at The Mortgage Expert debated whether broker fees should be on a par with solicitors fees.

They suggested that due to a higher volume of business and heightened property prices there should be a restructuring of procuration fees, commission, and broker fees to better reflect the increased workload.

Paul Smulovitch said: “The difference here is the perception. Most clients accept a solicitor is a necessary cost and will pay accordingly, however, regarding brokers some clients are aware they can do without or use effective robo-advice so it is being sensible and justifying the charge.”

He added: “However, as most conveyancers charge circa £1,000 for work, as a broker fee this is not unreasonable at all.”

Adam Hosker said: “[It is] your business. Charge what you think works best for your business. If you think broker fees should match solicitors and be based on case complexity, then do it.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/06/2021

Lender services levels and time spent by brokers on processing cases were spotlighted this week resulting in calls for fresh...

Close