You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

Vulnerability oversights could be the ‘new endowment scandal’ – Star Letter 16/09/2022

by:
  • 16/09/2022
  • 0
Vulnerability oversights could be the ‘new endowment scandal’ – Star Letter 16/09/2022
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

The first comment was in response to the article: How Consumer Duty will impact brokers dealing with financial vulnerability – Comentis 

Arron said: “A recent compliance training session cited the following statistics on vulnerability: 19 per cent of workers have a disability; 16.4 per cent have very low literacy skills; 7.7 per cent do not speak English as their first language; 49 per cent of working adults have poor numeracy; 67 per cent of adults have suffered mental health issues since the lockdowns with higher rates for younger adults.  

“These are a fraction of the possible definitions, but, in a Venn diagram, the overlaps would make it difficult to find customers who are not deemed vulnerable in some way.” 

He added: “And remember, vulnerability can change and often it is not visible or easily detectable. Therefore we must document each file with full awareness a client can ask for a copy; and those notes will need to stand the scrutiny of hindsight if a complaint is received years from now. 

“This could be the new endowment scandal with the onus on brokers when it comes to claims.” 

 

Acknowledge lenders keeping the market open 

Our next top comment was on the feature: Lenders pulling products to deal with ‘shocking’ service levels, brokers suggest ‒ analysis 

Arron commented again, saying: “Lenders are trying to cope with record levels of business. Those that invested in technology and revised their criteria to remove antiquated checks (eg certifying documents, mortgage statements duplicating credit reports or signed declarations) are better able to cope than those that have stubbornly stuck to what they know or pushed progress into the long grass for far too long.  

“Lenders could simply close their doors until they catch up or increase prices by one per cent, but that would cause more problems for borrowers.”  

He added: “While a few Luddite lenders are causing us the most problems, we should recognise the efforts of the rest in trying to keep the market open.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.