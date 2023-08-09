You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter sets up fantasy football league

  • 09/08/2023
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has launched a fantasy football league for the upcoming season to inject fun into the mortgage sector and give people a place to switch off.

Fantasy football puts you in the role of the manager and you select real-life players who score points for your team based on their live match performances.

Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance and co-founder of the MIMHC, said: “Having fun distractions away from the daily grind our mortgage sector brings are a necessity. Our recent industry-wide survey indicated brokers continue to work longer hours and are not getting enough sleep.”

The survey found that 58 per cent of brokers work more than 45 hours a week, with 12 per cent saying that they worked more than 60 hours a week.

Berry continued: “The recent actions faced with almost instant product withdrawals have only exacerbated the challenges brokers face.

“Irrespective of whether you are a football fan or not, taking part in this fantasy football guarantees 10 months of friendly banter and the winner will have valuable bragging rights for our industry.”

He added that the “more participants we have the better the fun will be” and it was “easy to take part”.

To take part click the link here: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ewr7w1

The league code is ewr7w1

The MIMHC was launched in 2021 and offers guidance and frameworks for companies to support staff’s mental wellbeing.

It was co-founded by Brightstar, Chartwell FS, Coreco, Crystal Specialist Finance, Knowledge Bank, Landbay and Simply Biz.

