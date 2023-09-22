Air Sourcing donates £6k to Alzheimer’s Society

Later life lending platform Air has donated £6,000 to the Alzheimer’s Society charity through its Air Sourcing system.

The donation was generated by the firm’s key facts illustration (KFI) campaign where Air Club members were invited to submit these on the Air Sourcing platform. Each KFI submitted earned points and when this reached one million, Air donated the money.

The company polled its members to ask which charity they wanted to support, and Alzheimer’s Society was chosen unanimously.

Alzheimer’s Society funds research projects and initiatives across the UK which help to improve care and find a cure for dementia and its related conditions. The charity invests £10m a year in dementia research.

Members of Air were also given the chance to win prizes with each KFI that was submitted.

Alastair Shields, equity release specialist at Equity Release Scotland, won a weekend away for two, Alexander Hamilton, later life lending manager at Positive Lending, won an iPad; and Keith Harvey, IFA at New Leaf, won a £100 cash prize.

Mike Taylor, managing director at Air, said: “It was great to see such strong support for our Summer KFI Campaign, with so many of our members participating by submitting their KFIs to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“The campaign also served as reminder that generating KFIs has never been easier with Air. With the most API integrations of any later life lending platform, advisers can receive quick quotes, while reducing the need to re-key information, allowing them to spend more time with their clients. We hope that all those involved enjoyed the rewarding incentive to do more business whilst supporting a well deserving charity.”