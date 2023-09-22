You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Air Sourcing donates £6k to Alzheimer’s Society

by:
  • 22/09/2023
  • 0
Air Sourcing donates £6k to Alzheimer’s Society
Later life lending platform Air has donated £6,000 to the Alzheimer’s Society charity through its Air Sourcing system.

The donation was generated by the firm’s key facts illustration (KFI) campaign where Air Club members were invited to submit these on the Air Sourcing platform. Each KFI submitted earned points and when this reached one million, Air donated the money.

The company polled its members to ask which charity they wanted to support, and Alzheimer’s Society was chosen unanimously.

Alzheimer’s Society funds research projects and initiatives across the UK which help to improve care and find a cure for dementia and its related conditions. The charity invests £10m a year in dementia research.

Members of Air were also given the chance to win prizes with each KFI that was submitted.

Alastair Shields, equity release specialist at Equity Release Scotland, won a weekend away for two, Alexander Hamilton, later life lending manager at Positive Lending, won an iPad; and Keith Harvey, IFA at New Leaf, won a £100 cash prize.

Mike Taylor, managing director at Air, said: “It was great to see such strong support for our Summer KFI Campaign, with so many of our members participating by submitting their KFIs to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“The campaign also served as reminder that generating KFIs has never been easier with Air. With the most API integrations of any later life lending platform, advisers can receive quick quotes, while reducing the need to re-key information, allowing them to spend more time with their clients. We hope that all those involved enjoyed the rewarding incentive to do more business whilst supporting a well deserving charity.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.