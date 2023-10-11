Broker firm to host charity night to fundraise for Crohn’s and Colitis UK

Pam Brown Mortgages is holding a charity night to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, with an auction, raffle and photo booth all part of the night’s festivities.

The event will take place on the 19 October at The Varsity Club in Oxford, with the festivities kicking off at 7pm.

The dress code for the event is glamorous but not black tie, with drinks and nibbles provided.

Auction prizes include Taylor Swift VIP tickets, signed football shirts, Manchester United tickets and a cricket bat signed by the UK men’s team.

Crohn’s and Colitis UK is a charity that supports the 500,000 people in the UK with Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative Colitis and other forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) as well as their families.

Pam Brown (pictured centre), owner of Pam Brown mortgages, said: “I am an avid fundraiser for Crohn’s and Colitis, which is incredibly close to my heart as my son Joe has Crohn’s. It’s a small UK-based charity which needs more funding to help cure this hideous disease.”

Brown has raised over £52,000 for the charity over the past few years through various challenges, including the three peaks challenge earlier this year.

To register your interest for the event please email: pam@pbmortgages.co.uk