You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Broker firm to host charity night to fundraise for Crohn’s and Colitis UK

by:
  • 11/10/2023
  • 0
Broker firm to host charity night to fundraise for Crohn’s and Colitis UK
Pam Brown Mortgages is holding a charity night to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, with an auction, raffle and photo booth all part of the night’s festivities.

The event will take place on the 19 October at The Varsity Club in Oxford, with the festivities kicking off at 7pm.

The dress code for the event is glamorous but not black tie, with drinks and nibbles provided.

Auction prizes include Taylor Swift VIP tickets, signed football shirts, Manchester United tickets and a cricket bat signed by the UK men’s team.

Crohn’s and Colitis UK is a charity that supports the 500,000 people in the UK with Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative Colitis and other forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) as well as their families.

Pam Brown (pictured centre), owner of Pam Brown mortgages, said: “I am an avid fundraiser for Crohn’s and Colitis, which is incredibly close to my heart as my son Joe has Crohn’s. It’s a small UK-based charity which needs more funding to help cure this hideous disease.”

Brown has raised over £52,000 for the charity over the past few years through various challenges, including the three peaks challenge earlier this year.

To register your interest for the event please email: pam@pbmortgages.co.uk

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.