You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

MPC hedges its bets with latest base rate hold – Maddox

by: Alex Maddox, capital markets director at Kensington Mortgages
  • 10/02/2020
  • 0
MPC hedges its bets with latest base rate hold – Maddox
While the market was equally divided in terms of expectations for the latest rate decision, the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75 per cent at the end of January.

 

However, division continues to remain between the MPC members with the same two voting for a rate cut three times in a row. 

 

Growth on the horizon 

The MPC highlighted that since its December meeting, recent indicators suggested that global growth has stabilised, supported by the partial easing of trade tensions and loosening of monetary policy by many central banks over the last year.

Against this backdrop, UK GDP growth is projected to modestly increase in early 2020, driven by a pick up in global activity, a further decline in Brexit uncertainties and the government’s announced spending measures.  

The MPC reiterates that monetary policy will be set to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the two per cent target, and may either need to reinforce the expected recovery in UK GDP growth should the more positive signals from recent indicators not be sustainable or weak, or could see “some modest tightening” if the economy recovers in line with the MPC’s expectations.  

The committee discussed rising business confidence and investment intentions domestically, the receding near-term uncertainties facing the UK businesses and households, and the recovery of the housing market indicators and consumer confidence.  

The MPC will monitor closely these indicators and other domestic activity data to assess the sustainability of an improved outlook in the coming months.  

 

Economic forecasts 

UK GDP fell in November by 0.3 per cent, and growth on a rolling three-month basis fell to 0.1 per cent due to broad-based weakness in services and manufacturing output.

GDP in 2019 Q4 is likely to be flat versus last quarter, slightly below the MPC’s forecast in its previous meeting.  

However, on a positive note, employment growth rose sharply in the three months to November, with the increase skewed towards full-time employees.  

Average weekly earnings rose by 3.4 per cent in the private sector. Despite mixed indicators of domestic consumption, consumer confidence picked up in December.  

The housing market remained strong and the BoE expects the UK house price index (HPI) to rise strongly in both 2019 Q4 and 2020 Q1.

 

Graph: UK two-year swap rate expectation

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Alex Maddox, capital markets director at Kensington Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 13, 2020 to Feb 14, 2020
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
BTL lenders get the holiday bug with raft of updates – Ying Tan

It’s no coincidence that travel firms crank up their advertising and marketing spends at the start of any new year.

Close