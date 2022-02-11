You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Working towards better standards in equity release – Saroya

by: Paul Saroya, director of Viva Retirement Solutions
  • 11/02/2022
  • 0
Working towards better standards in equity release – Saroya
We are delighted to see that there has been a new standard added by Equity Release Council (ERC) and are incredibly happy that the challenging work at Viva has really paid off to help make this happen.

 

This standard is of course the fact that from 28 March all plans under the ERC remit must offer voluntary contributions to all clients going forward. 

If you are within the industry, you may be thinking “Well most plans already have this offering, so what is new?” but actually this is a big step that has been taken to formalise the feature going forward. It moves the “minimum guarantee” line in the sand forward for the protection of all clients and this can only be a good thing overall. 

The new addition will only impact advisers and clients alike positively and allows for clients to have options around repayments in the future, giving them full control over interest roll up. This has long been a thorn in the side of the industry and so yes – this is a big deal. 

Indeed, at Viva we see this as a stepping stone to add other protections in the coming months and years to really galvanise the reputation of the industry and of course give future clients even more confidence in what they are doing. 

 

Where it began 

The idea started back with Viva over 18 months ago and being members of the ERC allowed Viva to influence the right people to get this topic on the agenda at meetings. This also very much fell in line with the acceptance that standards need to continue to be raised by the industry itself to avoid Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) interventions. 

We were incredibly lucky to have an enthusiastic advocate in Liz Murley, one of our advisers, who works hard as the only client advising member on the standards board at the council and this really helped to highlight the fact that we must all try to bring the standards up to date and move with the times. 

Many presentations later, saw Liz ask the whole of the Viva team to come together to provide mass data to show what features were being asked for by clients and indeed what features were actually being used.  

Some of this information came from the lenders themselves such as Aviva and More 2 Life. These lenders could see the move forward was for the greater good and so were happy to share where they could. 

All the data, mixed with passion to succeed made this a “no brainer” of a decision and a wonderful place to start on a road forward for the standards in general. 

As said initially, we believe that very quickly two or three more standards can be added to the voluntary repayments one and we will be working hard to make this happen with the Equity Release Council. 

So, to all of you out there that want to make a difference within our industry, we say you can – with the right influence and support, momentous change for the better is possible. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paul Saroya, director of Viva Retirement Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.