IWD 2023: ‘I first joined the firm as the only woman. That is very different today’ – Burton

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2023, Mortgage Solutions has spoken to women working across the sector about their entry and journey in the world of finance.

Jessica Burton, associate director at property finance specialists, Anderson Harris, speaks about her experience as a female mortgage and equity release adviser, the challenges she’s faced and her visions for the future.

Could you tell us about yourself?

JB: I am 34 years old and live in East London with my husband Matt and my son River. In my spare time, I love running, going to see live music and art galleries.

How did you first enter the world of property finance?

JB: I first moved to London after university and started a job in Barclays Bank as a cashier, I progressed there and became an operations specialist. I decided that I wanted to move into an independent firm and switch to the advisory side of finance. I started at Anderson Harris in 2015 supporting the brokers with administration while I took my CeMAP exams and started advising in 2016. Working in finance was a massive shift for me even though I grew up around it (my mum was a banking manager at Lloyds Bank), but my schooling was in creative subjects and the arts, so very different worlds.

Were there many other female mortgage advisers active when you first started in your career?

JB: There were other female advisers but not as many as there are now. It was noticeable how male-dominated our industry is, a lot more so than other industries, I think. It’s been great to meet so many more women over the years and the support we give each other is amazing. There are so many inspiring, motivational women out there working in professional services and I feel lucky to work with them.

What do you enjoy most about your role as a mortgage and equity release adviser?

JB: I really enjoy the emotive side of helping people to buy their homes. I really get to know my clients and their families. Moving house or refinancing can be a stressful process and I like that I can take that away for people and make sure it’s as stress-free as possible so they can focus on the nice bits like what sofa they want to buy, or how they will decorate. It’s not all just numbers and banks.

Who are your typical clients?

JB: I have a real mix of clients because I advise on mortgages and equity release. There are first-time buyers all the way through to clients looking to borrow in later life, so I help with all stages, which I love. No two clients’ requirements are the same and that’s what makes this job so interesting.

Do you feel that some clients prefer to work with a female adviser and if so, why?

JB: Yes sometimes. I prepare mortgage capacity reports for family solicitors with regards to divorce proceedings and sometimes they want to speak to a female. Equally, on the equity release side, if it’s an older lady sometimes they prefer to speak with a woman. I think this is because those things are very emotional, things may have happened which mean they would prefer to speak to a woman.

Have you experienced any challenges in your career being a female?

JB: Yes, there have been occasions where I have been overlooked at events or referred to as my boss’ secretary before they have taken the time to get to know me. I do find that when meeting with other professionals in the industry if they are male, they do tend to address the other directors (who are male) more than they do me, but I have to say that this has gotten much better over the years – but there are still occasions when it happens.

Do you have any female role models?

JB: My main role model has always been my mum. She worked hard and was very successful throughout her career at Lloyds. She always made sure we understood the importance of hard work, dedication to bettering yourself and the path you have chosen but always with kindness and integrity, which I believe is the key to her success.

You joined Anderson Harris in 2015, how have you seen the firm develop over that time?

JB: When I first joined the team at Anderson Harris, I was the only woman in the team, today that is a very different story. Anderson Harris has always been so supportive of me and my development as an adviser; every step of the way they have made me feel like a valued and integral part of the team. I have recently been on maternity leave, they supported me throughout that time and allowed me the space and time that I needed for my family as well as welcoming me back and supporting me through the return-to-work period. I am proud to say that I am now a director at Anderson Harris and that we have a very healthy split of equal male and female advisers at the firm, and at all levels of the business.

How could the property finance sector be more supportive and inclusive for women?

JB: By continuing to support young female advisers growing their careers and giving them the best tools to navigate what is still a very male-dominated industry. Being more democratic and collaborative rather than competitive. Men and women both bring equal value to the table and it’s about drawing on individuals’ strength and seeing past gender rather than pigeon-holing people into these gender roles and expectations that society has created.

Would you recommend property finance as a career for women and if so, why?

JB: Absolutely. I think that mortgage advice is a fantastic career for women, and for men. Everyone has different motivations for why they do what they do but for me, it’s the personal side to property finance, helping people and families buy their homes. It’s such an emotional time for them and I am so happy that I can help people and be a part of making their dreams come true.