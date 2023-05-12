You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Promoting emotional wellbeing during the cost of living crisis – Leeds Building Society

by: Jenny Ryatt, director of mortgage services at Leeds Building Society
  • 12/05/2023
Next week marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, a time for us all to think about our own mental wellbeing, tackle stigma, and find out how we can support others who may be dealing with their own mental health.

As we all face a cost of living crisis, many people will be feeling anxious about rising costs and meeting payments. And while anxiety is a normal emotional response, when it gets out of control it can impact our wellbeing. This is why the Mental Health Foundation have chosen to focus on anxiety for this year’s awareness week.

Financial matters are one of the factors that can affect mental health and it is important for businesses to do everything they can to support customers who might be suffering with mental health issues as a result of their financial worries.

A recent survey by the Mental Health Foundation found that anxiety is one of the most common mental illnesses and a quarter of adults said they felt so anxious that it stopped them from doing the things they want to do.

At Leeds Building Society, we are know that many mortgage holders will be feeling some degree of anxiousness regarding their repayments during the current economic instability.

Our team of specialist advisors are here to support the growing number of customers who need help navigating the cost of living crisis and we have recently delivered additional training for colleagues to support members facing financial difficulty.

 

‘Don’t struggle in silence’

We don’t want anyone to struggle in silence and would urge anyone who is worried that they can’t make mortgage repayments to get in touch as soon as possible to discuss the range of options available to them.

We can help our members by creating tailored plans to manage their repayments, and where appropriate we can support them in accessing specialist debt advice.

We understand that life events such as bereavement or illness can make it harder to keep on top of finances, and there is lots of support available for people facing these concerns. Whatever the situation, our friendly team work closely with members to find a tailored solution.

Just talking to us won’t affect credit scoring, but could make a huge impact on members’ lives and mental wellness.

Jenny Ryatt, director of mortgage services at Leeds Building Society

