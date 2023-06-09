You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

How 100 per cent mortgages may function in the post-financial crisis world – AKP

by: Rajul Sood, senior director, commercial lending services at Acuity Knowledge Partners
  • 09/06/2023
  • 0
How 100 per cent mortgages may function in the post-financial crisis world – AKP
Affordability is being tested across Europe amid the rising cost of living.

The potential impact of highly leveraged residential loans, including 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages, could vary significantly across countries, depending on their regulatory frameworks, economic environment and risk management practices.  

There are several key points to consider: 

Country-specific regulations: European countries with stricter lending standards and stronger regulatory frameworks, such as the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, may be better positioned to mitigate the potential risks associated with high leverage. However, countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal with historically and relatively relaxed regulatory and lending standards could be more vulnerable to financial instability. 

Property prices and market dynamics: Increased access to credit for residential properties could drive up demand, leading to asset bubbles. In contrast, if property prices decline, highly leveraged borrowers may face negative equity, affecting their willingness to repay. 

Economic impact: Excessive leverage creates subsequent risks, which if realised, could lead to economic consequences such as reduced credit availability, dampened housing market activity and a potential negative impact on consumer spending and investment. 

 

UK market well-positioned for 100 per cent return

The UK is one market that is well-placed to manage the re-emergence of 100 per cent LTV mortgages due to post-financial crisis measures such as:  

  • Strict lending standards enforced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 
  • Prudent lending practices followed by banks 
  • Regular stress tests conducted by the Bank of England 
  • Limited reliance on wholesale funding to expand mortgage offerings 
  • Capital adequacy requirements ensuring banks maintain sufficient capital buffers 
  • Strong emphasis on consumer protection  
  • Deep afters-ales market and a popular destination for foreign buyers 

Arguably in a sign of confidence in such measures, in May 2023, Skipton Building Society launched a 100 per cent LTV mortgage aimed at first-time buyers; this is the first lender since the 2008 financial crisis to offer this.  

On the other hand, the re-emergence of such products and demand for them indicates that affordability remains a serious issue, which has been exacerbated by an inadequate number of housing units coming to market versus demand. The systemic problem of inadequate supply has served to keep rents and house prices high. 

 

Source: Halifax House Index and Bank of England 

At the same time, highly leveraged lending is making a comeback and we are seeing central bank rates increase to post-crisis highs.  

This is having the effect, in the UK certainly (see chart), of tempering house price rises. The combination of elevated house prices and tighter post-crisis regulation means the question really is how much effective demand will the likes of Skipton Building Society see for 100 per cent mortgages?  

Such products may only appeal to buyers who do not wish to wait for rate cuts, price certainty or lack even a five per cent deposit. Additionally, with no guarantors, banks face high repayment risks. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Rajul Sood, senior director, commercial lending services at Acuity Knowledge Partners

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.