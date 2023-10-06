Black History Month: You have to earn trust in this industry – Ibeke

To mark Black History Month this October, Mortgage Solutions is profiling black and black mixed professionals in the sector.

Onyi Ibeke, mortgage and protection adviser at Tenet Financial Services, operates in Aberdeen and has worked in the financial services market for almost a decade.

Have you always wanted to work in the finance sector? (if not, what job did you picture yourself doing?)

Yes, I have but as an accountant until I discovered I enjoyed chatting way more than crunching numbers.

How did you get into the industry?

I got into the industry as a customer service adviser (cashier).

What is your favourite thing about working in the sector?

Being able to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

Did you ever feel there were barriers due to your race?

At first I didn’t, but as soon as I became ambitious for higher roles, I definitely felt all the walls come up.

Do you feel like diversity and inclusion has improved over your time in the sector?

I feel like there’s the consciousness by firms to be more diverse and inclusive as there’s so much talk around the issue, but in reality, it doesn’t feel like there’s been much improvement.

Who in the sector inspires you most?

Nicola McKenzie of Dunham McCarthy. She’s brilliant and so very willing to help advisers looking to grow in the industry.

Outside of the mortgage/finance market, who is your biggest inspiration?

Quite a few of them, but Chinyere Alade, CEO of Grampian Credit Union, because she started her journey when you could actually count the number of black people in the whole of Scotland. She’s had to deal with even more walls than I have and still made it to the top while being very humble about it all.

What advice would you give to anyone from a minority group who is thinking of joining the industry?

The nature of the industry makes it paramount that you earn the trust of everyone you deal with, so you have to put yourself out there, be yourself and let everyone know what you stand for. It’s not easy but put in the work with all the grit you have, and it’ll all come back to you with an even bigger reward.

What has been your biggest career achievement?

So far, I’d say it’s being able to help clients who come to me with very little faith in my ability to get them a different outcome from what other advisers from big names in the industry got them. I’ve had clients say to me: “My friend asked me to try you since these other guys couldn’t help and to be honest, I don’t think you can do anything different”. Then the look on their faces when I come back with a mortgage offer. That definitely outweighs any award or recognition received, and I’ve had a couple of those as well.

What skills and/or qualities do you bring to your role?

The obvious ones would be my educational and professional qualifications including a master’s and bachelor’s degree in economics, and certificate in mortgage and protection advice (CeMAP). However, there are other soft skills like analytical thinking, interpersonal communication, empathy, being human and adapting to each client’s personality to make every meeting feel unique as it should be.

What life lesson or advice helped shape who you are today?

Growing up, my parents taught me to believe in myself and I could achieve anything I set out to achieve. Losing my dad soon after I became a teenager and several events after that gave me the drive to become who I am today.

Where do you see yourself in five years career-wise?

At the moment, I describe myself as an aspiring financial adviser and I’m working towards getting there. So, in five years’ time, I see myself as a fully qualified financial adviser making an even more positive impact in people’s lives both locally and internationally.