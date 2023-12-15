You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

How the economy will shape high net worth activity – Morrall

by: Robert Morrall, head of lending solutions at Standard Chartered Private Bank
  • 15/12/2023
  • 0
How the economy will shape high net worth activity – Morrall
Prime Central London real estate has long since been considered the height of real estate aspirations for high net worth individuals (HNWI) investors around the world, particularly in our core markets, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, as well as increasingly the United States.

London’s blend of historical significance, rich culture and economic stability presents an attraction that few global cities can match. However, as the winds of the global economy shift, we must consider how the dynamics in the high net worth market might evolve. 

The real estate landscape in Prime Central London has always been dynamic, yet resilient. Historically, properties have not only retained their value but have often outpaced other investments in terms of returns. International investors have been particularly drawn to this market, viewing London properties as a safe haven for investment. 

The economic outlook, both globally and within the UK, plays a pivotal role in shaping investor sentiment. As we navigate through a period marked by stubborn inflation, high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties, the question arises: How resilient is the Prime Central London real estate market?  

Typically, prime real estate has shown a high degree of insulation from economic downturns, but investors must remain vigilant and informed. 

  

High net worth behaviour 

High net worth individuals often seek not just returns but long-term stability and security in their investments.   

In the context of real estate, this means properties in established, prestigious areas, such as Knightsbridge, Mayfair and Belgravia. However, a shrewd investor must also consider diversification, not just geographically, but across asset classes, for example, higher yield strategies such as multi-occupancy properties, as well as the changing environmental landscape as we accelerate net zero standards.   

In uncertain economic times, the ability to adapt investment strategies becomes crucial. 

Banks, like Standard Chartered, play a crucial role in facilitating these investments. They provide not only the necessary financing, but also the structuring expertise and strategic partnerships that enable our clients to make informed decisions.   

  

Future projections 

Despite short-term economic uncertainties, the long-term fundamental appeal of Prime Central London real estate remains strong and is widely evidenced by the key real estate market analysts.   

This market will likely continue to attract HNWI who seek not just financial returns but also the prestige and security associated with owning property in one of the world’s most renowned cities. However, investors should remain cautious, diversifying their portfolios and staying informed about global economic trends and local regulatory changes. 

The attraction of Prime Central London real estate as a long-term investment for international HNWI remains, buoyed by its history, culture, and stability. While the economic landscape presents challenges, it also offers opportunities for those willing to navigate its complexities.   

As always, the key lies in being well informed, strategically diversified, and ready to adapt to the ever-changing tides of the global economy. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Robert Morrall, head of lending solutions at Standard Chartered Private Bank

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.