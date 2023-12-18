You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

The future of the green mortgage market – Hunnisett

by: Rachael Hunnisett, green mortgage campaign lead at Green Finance Institute
  • 18/12/2023
  • 0
The future of the green mortgage market – Hunnisett
The green mortgage market continues to grow at pace, having grown from four products in 2019 to 60 products today, but it will need to continue to innovate to support customers looking to make energy efficiency upgrades.

It’s important to remember that the green mortgage market is still a relatively new development in a sector that has existed for hundreds of years.  

To date, green mortgages have typically focused on discounted rates for energy efficient homes and cashback incentives for home upgrades, but there has been a shift toward innovation in 2023 with some trailblazing products launched to market to support customers. 

  

A developing range

This year saw Leeds Building Society launch enhanced affordability for energy efficient properties. Nationwide created a zero per cent additional borrowing product for existing mortgage customers to fund energy efficient home improvements.  

NatWest developed their home energy hub, designed to support customers to identify how they can make energy-efficient upgrades, what changes work for their home and options to finance them. Finance is an enabler for those looking to make home energy upgrades and holistic advice from trusted advisers is key to supporting customers and driving demand.  

There is a need to encourage more innovation in the green mortgage market. With around a third of UK homes owned with a mortgage and 2050’s net zero deadline closer than the average first time buyer’s mortgage term, green mortgages can play a vital role in providing finance to homeowners looking to improve their homes.  

 

What the green mortgage market needs 

In 2024, the focus needs to transition from early product design towards commercially viable, scalable propositions that enable retrofitting at scale, supporting homeowners for decades to come.  

Continued innovation will see products evolve from circa 10 basis point discounts, towards comprehensive propositions that support customers as part of an end-to-end home upgrade journey. The mortgage process should be updated to include a home energy efficiency survey that maps out an upgrade plan tailored to a customer’s home, with clear information on the timeline, cost and finance options. Linking this process to trades to carry out this work could help customers make an informed choice with a smooth customer journey, with a simple route to finance.  

Currently mortgage affordability takes energy bill estimates into account using a one-size-fits-all approach through ONS data, but given the potential monthly difference between an EPC A rated home and an EPC F-rated home, there is a need to tailor to individual circumstances. By updating affordability to recognise actual energy bills and/or energy efficiency, this model would help support customers to move into energy efficient homes.  

Lenders and brokers can play a key role by signposting grant funding to consumers, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme. Making additional educational tools available for customers will help drive awareness, especially if including energy efficiency and whole home planning in part of the standard advice and compliance process.  

  

Encouraging and supporting homeowners 

We need a blend of policy and regulatory levers as well as incentives to educate consumers on the opportunities and benefits of energy efficiency upgrades. Not everyone will require access to finance, but there should be products in place to support those looking to finance to support them to make green home improvements.  

When consumer demand for energy efficiency home upgrades increases, financial institutions need to be ready with well-designed products and low-friction customer journeys that deliver practical solutions. 

People do not buy mortgages, they buy homes – the same thinking can be applied when it comes to scaling the green mortgage market; customers won’t necessarily seek out a green mortgage, they will instead be looking for the most suitable way to finance energy-efficient upgrades to their home or purchase an already energy efficient home.  

2023 saw some innovative green mortgage products launched, laying the foundation for more product design to come.  By continuing to test, learn, and analyse data from current green mortgage products, lenders are positioning themselves well to understand how to support consumers through 2024 and beyond.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Rachael Hunnisett, green mortgage campaign lead at Green Finance Institute

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.