Furness BS adds green further advance products

Furness Building Society has launched further advance products to support people improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

These are open to both homeowners and landlords with loan amounts ranging from £5,000 to £40,000. The further advances have no product fee.

There is a two-year fixed rate residential option up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 4.29 per cent, and a corresponding five-year fix with a rate of 3.99 per cent.

The two-year fixed rate buy-to-let further advance is also available up to 75 per cent LTV and has a rate of 4.89 per cent, the five-year fixed rate equivalent has a rate of 4.38 per cent.

Furness Building Society will consider the use of loans to install solar panels, floor insulation, heat pumps, double or triple glazing and new boilers, among other upgrades.

Chris Pickstone, head of mortgage strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “We have created these products to support our customers in their efforts to become more environmentally-friendly.

“Whether driven by energy prices or the urgency of climate change, increasing numbers of homeowners and landlords are seeking out green mortgage products to finance or reward home energy efficiency measures.”

He added: “For many, the benefits of green home improvements are twofold; they bring down energy costs in the home and help upgrade a property’s energy performance (EPC) rating.

“Bringing to market new and competitive green mortgage products is also a valuable way we can support the efforts to reduce the UK’s carbon footprint and contribute to the journey to net zero.”