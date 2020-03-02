Santander raises mortgage rates for select borrowers with big deposits

Santander has raised rates on a number of mortgages at 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender increased the cost of select deals fixed for two-, three- and 10-years by up to 0.10 per cent.

At the same time, rates on a couple of two-year 90 per cent LTV offers have been cut by 0.05 per cent.

It means the lender now offers a two-year 60 per cent LTV at 1.34 per cent with a £999 fee, and at 1.64 per cent without a fee.

There are also increases to remortgage specials at 60 and 75 per cent LTV fixed for three and 10 years.

The lower rate 90 per cent LTV is fixed for two years at 1.84 per cent with a £999 fee and at 2.34 per cent without a fee.