You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax Intermediaries to relaunch higher LTV products – exclusive

by:
  • 27/03/2020
  • 0
Halifax Intermediaries to relaunch higher LTV products – exclusive
Halifax for Intermediaries is to relaunch some mortgage deals at above 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) early next week, Mortgage Solutions understands.

 

Mortgage Solutions also understands that the lender has now completed more than 95,000 mortgage payment holiday requests.

Yesterday the lender removed all mortgages all mortgages over 60 per cent loan to value from sale through brokers, with the exception of product transfers and further advances as it negotiated the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The move comes as other lenders are still adapting their product ranges, with Santander the latest to limit new residential deals to a maximum 75 per cent LTV while it has withdrawn all other products.

Mortgage Solutions contacted Halifax to confirm the details.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nationwide and Accord clarify valuation processes

Nationwide Building Society and Accord Mortgages have suspended in-person valuations in response to government instructions on social distancing during the...

Close