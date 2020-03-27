Halifax Intermediaries to relaunch higher LTV products – exclusive

Halifax for Intermediaries is to relaunch some mortgage deals at above 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) early next week, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Mortgage Solutions also understands that the lender has now completed more than 95,000 mortgage payment holiday requests.

Yesterday the lender removed all mortgages all mortgages over 60 per cent loan to value from sale through brokers, with the exception of product transfers and further advances as it negotiated the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The move comes as other lenders are still adapting their product ranges, with Santander the latest to limit new residential deals to a maximum 75 per cent LTV while it has withdrawn all other products.

Mortgage Solutions contacted Halifax to confirm the details.