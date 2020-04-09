TSB re-introduces 80 per cent LTV deals

TSB has expanded its residential mortgage range back up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has also introduced buy-to-let deals up to a maximum 75 per cent LTV.

It was forced to slash its range of deals and eventually cut them to a maximum of 60 per cent LTV as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.

From today it has introduced fee free house purchase products up to 75 per cent LTV at two-, five- and 10-year fixed rates.

Both the two- and five-year fixed rates are at 1.89 per cent.

The 10-year deals come with an option of early repayment charges (ERCs) over five or 10 years.

On remortgages it has introduced two-, five- and 10-years fixes at 60-75 per cent LTV and 75-80 per cent LTV bandings.

Rates start at 1.74 per cent.

For the 75-80 per cent LTV 10-year fix, only a five-year ERC option is available.

For buy-to-let landlords, two-, three- and five-year fee free remortgage deals have been added, with rates starting at 2.39 per cent.

Mortgage Solutions has contacted TSB for comment.