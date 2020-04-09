You are here: Home - News -

TSB re-introduces 80 per cent LTV deals

  • 09/04/2020
TSB re-introduces 80 per cent LTV deals
TSB has expanded its residential mortgage range back up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The lender has also introduced buy-to-let deals up to a maximum 75 per cent LTV.

It was forced to slash its range of deals and eventually cut them to a maximum of 60 per cent LTV as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.

From today it has introduced fee free house purchase products up to 75 per cent LTV at two-, five- and 10-year fixed rates.

Both the two- and five-year fixed rates are at 1.89 per cent.

The 10-year deals come with an option of early repayment charges (ERCs) over five or 10 years.

On remortgages it has introduced two-, five- and 10-years fixes at 60-75 per cent LTV and 75-80 per cent LTV bandings.

Rates start at 1.74 per cent.

For the 75-80 per cent LTV 10-year fix, only a five-year ERC option is available.

For buy-to-let landlords, two-, three- and five-year fee free remortgage deals have been added, with rates starting at 2.39 per cent.

Mortgage Solutions has contacted TSB for comment.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

